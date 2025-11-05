The Indianapolis Colts sent two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner on Tuesday, with the Jets also trading defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Gardner, 25, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and is a two-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro first-team selection since being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in 2022.

"New York it's been real," Gardner posted on X, along with a green heart emoji.