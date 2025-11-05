Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept his remarkable scoring streak alive as the Oklahoma City Thunder came from behind to extend their unbeaten start to the NBA season with a 126-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The reigning NBA and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player finished with 30 points, 12 assists and four rebounds as the Thunder moved to 8-0 at the top of the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 20 points or more in 80 consecutive games — a feat only bettered by NBA great Wilt Chamberlain, who leads the all-time rankings with 20-point game scoring streaks of 92 and 126 games.