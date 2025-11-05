San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish said Tuesday he will miss the entire 2026 Major League Baseball season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon and an internal brace in his pitching elbow.

The 39-year-old right-hander, who holds the record for the most strikeouts in MLB by a Japanese pitcher, revealed the injury news in a post on social media.

"Last Wednesday, I underwent elbow surgery ... I will not be able to pitch in games during the 2026 season," Darvish wrote. "I will work hard on my rehabilitation to be able to throw a ball comfortably again."

Darvish said he had also had an internal brace fitted to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister last week in Arlington, Texas. The Padres said the timeline for recovery from ulnar collateral ligament surgery is 12 to 15 months.

Darvish, a five-time All-Star, moved to the major leagues in 2012, beginning his career with the Texas Rangers.

He spent subsequent stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before joining the Padres in 2021.

Darvish began this past season in July after being sidelined due to elbow inflammation. He posted a 5-5 record with a 5.38 ERA with 19 walks and 68 strikeouts in 15 appearances (all starts).

Overall, Darvish is 115-93 with a 3.65 ERA in 297 appearances (all starts) with the Rangers, Dodgers, Cubs and Padres. He missed the 2015 season with Texas after undergoing Tommy John surgery.