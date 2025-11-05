Feverish interest in Game 7 of the World Series produced giant ratings for Fox Sports, which revealed Tuesday that 27.3 million viewers across the United States tuned into the championship decider.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-4 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays was the most-watched World Series clash since Game 7 in 2017, when the Dodgers and victorious Houston Astros drew 29.1 million viewers.

Game 7 of this year's cinematic series, played Saturday in Toronto, required 11 innings and delivered a peak audience of 33.1 million viewers between 11:45 p.m. and midnight Eastern time, after the Dodgers pushed the game to extras on Miguel Rojas' last-ditch home run.

Disappointed Canadian fans watched the Blue Jays falter in record numbers. Sportsnet's Game 7 telecast averaged 10.9 million viewers, making it the most- watched English-language broadcast north of the border since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Average viewership for the World Series on Fox was 15.7 million. That represents a modest 2% increase over last year's comparatively lopsided five- game matchup between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Viewership figures released Tuesday were final totals based on Nielsen's comprehensive Big Data + Panel tracking methodology.