Elena Rybakina qualified for the WTA Finals' last four, beating an error-prone Iga Swiatek 3-6 6-1 6-0 on Monday, while Amanda Anisimova beat fellow American Madison Keys 4-6 6-3 6-2 in Riyadh.

World No. 2 Swiatek made 36 unforced errors in the last two sets while Rybakina made 17, with the Kazakh player getting her first win over the six-time Grand Slam champion in their last five meetings.

Rybakina, who beat Anisimova on Saturday, reached the semifinals after her second straight win.