Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has been out of action for three weeks, will compete in next week's ATP Finals in Turin, the president of the Italian Tennis Federation confirmed on Monday.

After his defeat in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters 1000 against Valentin Vacherot on Oct. 11, the 38-year-old skipped the Paris Masters, which ended on Sunday.

He is set to return to competition this week in Athens with a second round match against Alejandro Tabilo.

"We have confirmation that Djokovic will be in Turin," federation chief Angelo Binaghi said on Rai Gr Parlamento radio, scotching suggestions that the Serb would withdraw from the event as he did last year.

The ATP Finals is the traditional season-closer, bringing together the eight best players of the year.

Djokovic, who first appeared at the event in 2007, currently ranks fourth in the annual rankings.

He has made the semifinal at all four Majors this season and also reached the final of the Miami Open.

In May, he lifted his 100th ATP title in Geneva, becoming the third player in the Open era to achieve that.

Confirmation of Djokovic's participation means that there is only one place left open for the ATP Finals, which will be contested between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti.

They are ranked eighth and ninth respectively in the annual rankings and are separated by 160 points.

Musetti, who, unlike Auger-Aliassime, is playing this week in Athens, can pip the Canadian, who was a finalist in Paris, to the final slot by winning the Greek tournament.