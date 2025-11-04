Scotland is hoping that the memory of an agonizing 2022 loss to New Zealand can inspire the team to a first win over the All Blacks in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Rugby union superpower New Zealand has won 30 of the 32 tests between the two countries spanning 117 years, with Scotland's best results in that time against the All Blacks two Murrayfield draws — 0-0 in 1964 and a 25-25 thriller in 1983.

But it looked like Scotland was about to end one of the longest winless streaks in world sport when it led 23-14 going into the last quarter of their most recent meeting three years ago, only for New Zealand to prevail 31-23.