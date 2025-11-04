Ecstatic Dodgers fans basked in the glow of their team's second World Series title in a row with a festive parade through the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Monday, days after a thrilling Game Seven win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue and white confetti showered the tens of thousands of fans who lined city streets and cheered on players riding atop double-decker buses on a sunny autumn day.

The Dodgers were two outs away from losing the championship in Saturday's deciding game in Toronto. They rallied to become the first Major League Baseball team to repeat as World Series victors since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000.