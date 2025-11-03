Jannik Sinner won the Paris Masters for the first time by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Sunday as the four-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed his position atop the world rankings.

The 24-year-old's maiden crown in Paris, coupled with incumbent world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain crashing out early in the tournament, will see Sinner return to the pinnacle of men's tennis when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday.

The Italian first claimed the No. 1 ranking in June last year and held it for 65 weeks until he lost the U.S. Open title match to Alcaraz in September.