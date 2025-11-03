The tennis world took notice when Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko won the Montreal title in August with victories over four Grand Slam champions along the way, and the Serena Williams comparisons were not far behind.

The parallels with the 23-time Grand Slam champion were not misplaced.

Mboko became the youngest player since Williams to defeat four major winners in a tournament when she downed Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka to claim the WTA 1000 crown in Canada.