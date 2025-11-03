Erling Haaland delivered another masterclass in ruthless finishing with two goals on Sunday as Manchester City beat high-flying Bournemouth 3-1 and climbed into second place in the Premier League.

The big Norwegian struck twice on the break in the first half at Etihad Stadium, moving Pep Guardiola’s side six points behind leader Arsenal with 19 points, while Bournemouth, which suffered its first loss in nine league games, fell to fourth in the table on 18 points.

Haaland, who tops the Premier League scoring chart with 13 goals in 10 games, broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, heading the ball forward from just past the halfway line and then barreling down on goal before coolly slotting home past Djordje Petrovic.