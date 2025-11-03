Sam Darnold passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks routed the Washington Commanders 38-14 for their third straight win Sunday night.

Darnold tied the franchise record by completing his first 17 passes and finished 21 of 24. He threw one interception.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, returning after missing one game with a hamstring injury, left in the fourth quarter after sustaining what appeared to be a broken left arm when he was sacked by Drake Thomas. He had completed 16 of 22 passes for 153 yards and one interception. Daniels ran for a touchdown and 51 yards.