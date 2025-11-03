DaVon Hamilton batted down a two-point conversion pass to help the Jacksonville Jaguars escape with a frenetic 30-29 overtime victory over the host Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

After Trevor Lawrence's second rushing touchdown gave Jacksonville a 30-23 overtime lead with 3:24 left in the extra period, the Raiders responded with a 2-yard touchdown catch by Brock Bowers with 16 seconds left. They then elected to go for two and the win instead of a tie.

Hamilton's deflection of a pass that appeared to be heading towards a wide-open Tyler Lockett helped the Jaguars (5-3) snap their two-game losing streak.