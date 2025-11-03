Akie and Chisato Iwai were born just a minute apart and now the identical twins from Japan are making history together on the LPGA Tour.

Competing in their debut seasons on the top professional women's golf circuit, Chisato won the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico in May for her first LPGA title.

Not to be outdone, Akie — nominally the older of the twins — triumphed in Portland just three months later.