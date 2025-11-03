India's agonizing wait for a maiden Women's World Cup title finally came to an end as Harmanpreet Kaur and her teary-eyed teammates clinched the trophy by beating South Africa in a dramatic final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The 52-run victory before a full house was the perfect culmination of a campaign, which was nearly derailed after three defeats in a row, including one against South Africa, in the league phase.

Kaur's team pulled off a record chase in its semifinal against defending champion Australia to reach the final against a South Africa side also gunning for its maiden 50-over World Cup title.