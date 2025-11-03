Devin Booker collected 28 points and 13 assists, Grayson Allen had 17 points and five 3-pointers and the host Phoenix Suns dealt the San Antonio Spurs their first loss of the season in a decisive 130-118 victory on Sunday night.
The Suns built a 31-point lead in the third quarter while throttling Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and six turnovers. He was 4 of 14 from the field.
Ryan Dunn had 17 points, Collin Gillespie had 15 points and Royce O'Neale and Jordan Goodwin had 11 points apiece for the Suns.
