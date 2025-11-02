News of a Japanese athlete’s throwing prowess deciding a game in their team’s favor usually relates to Shohei Ohtani, but on Saturday the deliveries belonged to a different player — and a different sport — as Shuto Nakano secured glory for Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J. League YBC Levain Cup final.

Nakano’s throw-ins made the difference in his side’s 3-1 triumph over Kashiwa Reysol at Japan National Stadium, directly producing Hiroshima’s first and third goals and causing chaos each time he flung the ball back into play from the right flank.

Hayato Araki gave Sanfrecce the lead when he rose highest to head home after Nakano launched into the six-yard box in the 25th minute, and after Shunki Higashi’s terrific free kick doubled his side’s lead 13 minutes later, Ryo Germain capitalized on another Nakano projectile in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, converting at the back post after Sho Sasaki had headed the ball on.