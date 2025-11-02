Forever Young won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar on Saturday, holding off defending champion Sierra Leone to give Japan a first triumph in the showpiece of the $34 million Breeders' Cup racing extravaganza.

"I can't believe it, he is an amazing horse," said jockey Ryusei Sakai, who was also aboard when Forever Young finished third in the Classic on the same Del Mar track near San Diego last year and in a third-place finish at last year's Kentucky Derby.

This time around, the globe-trotting Forever Young got his nose in front coming off the final turn and had enough to hold off late closing Sierra Leone and Fierceness — last year's runner-up.