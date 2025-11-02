The Los Angeles Dodgers conjured a stunning come-from-behind victory to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 and clinch back-to-back World Series titles on Saturday in one of the greatest MLB championship deciders in history.

A night of jaw-dropping drama at Toronto's Rogers Centre saw the reigning champions stave off defeat with a game-tying home run from Miguel Rojas in the ninth inning before Will Smith's home run in the 11th inning put the Dodgers into the lead.

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto — who had started Friday's Game 6 victory — then closed out the win by getting the final three outs to crown a heroic personal contribution to the series win and leave the Blue Jays heartbroken.