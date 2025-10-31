Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim described his first year at the Old Trafford club as a roller-coaster journey on Thursday but took heart in staunchly sticking to his principles as the Premier League club finally shows signs of progress.

After enduring heavy criticism for his formations and tactics, United finally won three games in a row for the first time under the Portuguese manager who approaches his one-year anniversary at the club next month.

United sits sixth in the standings with 16 points after nine games, six points behind leaders Arsenal and a point ahead of reigning champion Liverpool.