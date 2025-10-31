Eddie Jones has called on his Japan team to try to emulate the 2015 side that pulled off one of rugby union's biggest shocks when it beat South Africa in a game that became known as the "Miracle of Brighton."
Japan, then coached by Jones in his first stint at the helm of the Brave Blossoms, upset the Springboks 34-32 in the southern English city in pool play of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
It was a first World Cup victory since 1991 and was a result that has seen the team claim a seat at the sport's high table, albeit with some varying results along the way.
