Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into Buffalo on Sunday to face Josh Allen’s Bills in the latest renewal of what has become one of the NFL's top rivalries.

The Chiefs are 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs, eliminating the Bills in four of the past five seasons, twice in the AFC Championship game.

The Bills have won four regular season meetings in a row since a Chiefs triumph in 2020, snapping a 15-game Kansas City win streak last year in Buffalo.