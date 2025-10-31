Australia coach Joe Schmidt is not concerned about rules prohibiting some of his key foreign-based players from lining up against England at Twickenham on Saturday, saying he is happy to deal with the cards dealt him.

The test falls outside World Rugby's window for the release of players, and Australia therefore must do without several European-based players, such as flyhalf James O’Connor, lock Will Skelton, loose forward Tom Hooper and center Len Ikitau.

"We always try to favor home-based players anyway," Schmidt said during a news conference on Thursday.