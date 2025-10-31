With the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series repeat bid in the balance, manager Dave Roberts reiterated Thursday that everything is on the table in Game 6, including using two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani as a relief pitcher.
"We'll see how he comes in (Friday)," Roberts said after the Dodgers trained following their arrival in Toronto for Game 6 on Friday and, if necessary, Game 7 on Saturday.
The Toronto Blue Jays won two straight in Los Angeles to seize a 3-2 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series to reach the brink of their first title since 1993.
