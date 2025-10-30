Liverpool crashed out of the League Cup on Wednesday as Crystal Palace's 3-0 win in the fourth round added to the mounting crisis at Anfield.

Ismaila Sarr struck twice in the first half and Yeremy Pino grabbed the third to condemn Arne Slot's side to a sixth defeat in its last seven games in all competitions.

Slot fielded a weakened team as he prioritized Liverpool's crucial games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City over the next two weeks.