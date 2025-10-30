The Detroit Lions are signing star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year, $180 million contract extension, his agent confirmed to multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

The Lions had not confirmed the reports by late morning, but did post a meme of Hutchinson dancing on the team's official X account.

The reported $141 million guaranteed is the highest ever among non- quarterbacks and the $45 million average salary trails only the Green Bay Packers' Micah Parsons ($46.5 million) among non-QBs.

Hutchinson has recorded six sacks, a league-leading four forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits through seven starts this season with the Lions (5-2).

The 25-year-old defensive end has 34.5 sacks, 78 QB hits, 138 tackles, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 46 career games (all starts). He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 but missed the last 12 games in 2024 after fracturing his leg in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, already had been signed for $20.86 million for next season on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.