Austin Reaves made a driving jump-shot at the buzzer to lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Reaves finished with 28 points and 16 assists to lead the Lakers, who won despite playing without injured stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Jake LaRavia finished with 27 points on 10-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-6 success from beyond the 3-point arc.

Julius Randle amassed 33 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels added 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting, going 3-for-4 from deep.