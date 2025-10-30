A dazzling 12-strikeout display from rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage carried the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday to leave the Canadian franchise one win away from a first World Series title in 32 years.

A day after tying the series with victory in Game 4, the Blue Jays moved into a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship series with another masterful all-round performance against the reigning champions at Dodger Stadium.

The result means the Blue Jays need just one win to clinch their first World Series crown since 1993 as the series heads back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday with Game 7, if needed, set for Saturday.