The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks were headed home no matter the outcome in Game 5 of the Japan Series.
They just have a little more luggage to carry now.
Isami Nomura hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the 11th inning, and the Hawks captured the Japan Series title with a 3-2 win over the Hanshin Tigers at Koshien Stadium on Thursday night.
