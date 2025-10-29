Britain's Cameron Norrie stunned world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the third round of the Paris Masters and end the Spaniard’s 17-match winning streak at ATP Masters 1000 level.

Fresh from claiming his eighth title of the season in Tokyo, six-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz was off his game, racking up 54 unforced errors and venting his frustration in terse exchanges with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

After winning the first set, Alcaraz failed to maintain momentum while Norrie steadily grew in confidence, with the world No. 31 saving two break points in the seventh game of the final set and holding serve to clinch the match after two hours and 22 minutes.