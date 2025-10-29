All six of professional sumo’s bimonthly tournaments carry the same weight.

Wins or losses in Osaka in March are equally as impactful to wrestlers’ ranks as those in Nagoya in July or Tokyo in September.

Even so, with the Kyushu meet being the final tournament on the calendar, what happens in western Japan each November often solidifies storylines that were in flux over the previous 12 months, and frames narratives for the following year.