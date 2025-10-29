Michael Jordan offered his unflinching thoughts on NBA players taking games off for "load management" in his latest appearance on NBC's coverage of the league Tuesday night.

Jordan, appearing for the second time on the "Insights to Excellence" segment, aired after the Bucks-Knicks broadcast, said he's not buying the need for players to rest for the sake of rest.

"It shouldn't be needed, first and foremost," Jordan said. "You know, I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove — it was something that I felt like, you know, the fans are there that watch me play. I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his ass off to get a ticket or to get money to buy the ticket."