After watching Los Angeles Dodgers two-way standout Shohei Ohtani baffle their pitching staff during Game 3 of the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays have made a bold decision: they are done pitching to baseball's biggest star.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider did not mince words after the Dodgers prevailed 6-5 on Monday in an 18-inning classic during which Ohtani smacked two doubles and two home runs in his first four at-bats before Toronto essentially surrendered.

"He had a great game, he's a great player, but I think after that, you just kind of take the bat out of his hands," Schneider said after the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic which resumes on Tuesday in Los Angeles.