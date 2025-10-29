Hiroki Kokubo arrived at a big decision during a critical moment in Game 4 of the Japan Series.

​He pushed the right button, and now the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are on the brink of a celebration.

​Hotaka Yamakawa homered again, Kensuke Kondo came off the bench to drive in a crucial run and the Hawks held off the Hanshin Tigers for a 3-2 victory at Koshien Stadium on Wednesday night.