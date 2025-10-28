Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager with the Scottish giants' major shareholder accusing him of "divisive, misleading and self-serving" behavior.

Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, and ex-player Shaun Maloney will take charge until a permanent successor is appointed, the club said Monday.

Rodgers' second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday's 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at Hearts left it eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side in second.