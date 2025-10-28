Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager with the Scottish giants' major shareholder accusing him of "divisive, misleading and self-serving" behavior.
Former boss Martin O'Neill, 73, and ex-player Shaun Maloney will take charge until a permanent successor is appointed, the club said Monday.
Rodgers' second spell at Celtic ended after Sunday's 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at Hearts left it eight points adrift of the Edinburgh side in second.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.