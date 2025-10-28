Lionel Messi, still chasing international glory nearly two decades into his career, says he hopes to play at the 2026 World Cup in North America, acknowledging his age and fitness will dictate his role in defending Argentina's 2022 title.

The Argentine great recently extended his contract with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami through 2028, signaling he is not yet considering retirement despite turning 39 next June.

Speaking to NBC News, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said he will take time next year to assess his physical condition before deciding whether to play in the tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada.