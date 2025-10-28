They called her “Sensei.”

It’s a word that means both teacher and master in Japanese sports — and for Yukari Murata, the title fits.

A two-time Olympian and now the woman leading Japan’s national rhythmic gymnastics team, the 44-year-old was known for a coaching style that inspired both fear and admiration — singling out gymnasts by name, publicly berating them and driving them through grueling hours-long sessions that tested both mind and body.