Patrick Mahomes threw three second-half touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled away for a 28-7 win against the visiting Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Mahomes completed 25 of 34 passes for 299 yards and overcame two first-half interceptions as the Chiefs (5-3) won their third straight game and improved to 5-1 in their last six games.

Travis Kelce had six catches for 99 yards and a score and Rashee Rice had nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Kareem Hunt had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run.