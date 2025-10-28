The NBA is reassessing how sports betting is regulated and how leagues can best protect themselves, players and fans in the wake of a player and coach being arrested in connection with an illegal gambling probe.

The review was outlined in a memo that the NBA's legal department sent on Monday to all 30 teams.

"Given the spread of legal betting to the majority of U.S. states, the recurrence of integrity issues across sports and the emergence of novel betting formats and markets, this is an opportune time to carefully reassess how sports betting should be regulated and how sports leagues can best protect themselves, their players and their fans," the memo stated.