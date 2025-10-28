Freddie Freeman blasted a walk-off home run in a record-equalling 18-inning World Series classic to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Freeman — who had smashed an iconic walk-off grand slam in the Dodgers' 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees — launched a mammoth solo shot to settle a marathon 6-hour 39-minute battle at Dodger Stadium.

The victory puts the Dodgers 2-1 up in the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship series with Game 4 due to take place on Tuesday.