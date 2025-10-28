Jason Coskrey STAFF WRITER

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks were not perfect in Game 3 of the Japan Series, but they were just good enough to overcome both the Hanshin Tigers and a few self-inflicted wounds.

Livan Moinelo pitched out of a couple of jams, Hotaka Yamakawa hit a game-tying home run in the fourth inning and Tatsuru Yanagimachi broke the deadlock with a triple in the sixth as the Pacific League champions traveled to Koshien Stadium and held off the Hanshin Tigers for a 2-1 victory on a chilly Tuesday night.