Lamine Yamal's words before the Clasico caused more of a stir than his subdued performance on the pitch as Barcelona fell to defeat, and the 18-year-old star can take some valuable lessons moving forward.

For the first time the teenager became the main focus of an entire stadium's ire after comments he made before Real Madrid's 2-1 victory on Sunday became the focus of heavy criticism in the capital.

Joking on a social media stream appearance Yamal suggested Real Madrid "steals" and "complains", and he was harangued by the Santiago Bernabeu crowd as a result during Los Blancos's triumph that sent them five points clear of Barca at the top of La Liga.