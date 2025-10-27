Lando Norris said he plans to continue his policy of being relaxed and focused on just himself after taking a one-point lead in the Formula One drivers' world championship by winning Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

As McLaren teammate and chief title rival Oscar Piastri fought to finish fifth, Norris cruised to a commanding 30-second triumph ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who resisted a late charge by Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen with the aid of a late Virtual Safety Car intervention.

It was Norris's first win in Mexico and the 10th of his career, lifting him to 357 points in the title race — one ahead of Piastri and on top for the first time in six months since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April.