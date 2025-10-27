Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers handed the Pittsburgh Steelers a second straight defeat in the NFL on Sunday as Aaron Rodgers' first game against his former club fell flat.

Love, who spent three seasons as Rodgers' understudy in Green Bay after being drafted as the veteran quarterback's long-term replacement in 2020, showed superb poise in a 35-25 road victory at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium.

The 26-year-old threw three touchdowns and finished with 360 yards from 29 completions from 37 attempts to outshine the 41-year-old Rodgers, who has been rejuvenated this season since joining the Steelers after an unhappy two-year stint with the New York Jets.