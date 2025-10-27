New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo was carted off the field with a dislocated right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Skattebo was transported to a Philadelphia-area hospital for evaluation, where he will undergo surgery Sunday night, according to the team.

The Giants trailed 14-7 with 8:07 left before halftime when Skattebo went to the ground after an incomplete pass. His leg got caught under him when he was tackled by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

An air cast was placed on the leg before Skattebo was removed from the field. New York players surrounded the cart to express their support and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart exchanged a light head butt with Skattebo.

"I was devastated," Dart said after the 38-20 loss to the Eagles. "It's my boy, man, so seeing him go down and obviously reacting to what happened, that sucks. It's the worst part of this game."

The Fox broadcast opted not to show replays of the injury.

"I feel absolutely terrible for the young man," Giants coach Brian Daboll said postgame. "Obviously, saw it. Looked bad. You feel for anybody on your team that goes down and has a really bad injury. I feel and I know the players feel the same way about Skatt."

Skattebo, who scored three rushing touchdowns in a 34-17 win against Philadelphia in Week 6, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dart with 2:56 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Skattebo, 23, finished with three carries for 12 yards and the one reception.

A fourth-round pick from Arizona State, Skattebo has rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two scores in eight games.