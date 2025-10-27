After the long 32-year wait to return to Canada, the World Series shifts back to Los Angeles, where memories remain thick from its visit just one year ago.

All even at one game each, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers will duel to get the upper hand in the best-of-seven matchup when Game 3 arrives Monday night.

In Game 1 at Los Angeles last year, the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hit a game- ending grand slam against the New York Yankees on the way to becoming the first player to hit a home run in each of the first four games of a World Series.