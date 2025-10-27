There is a famous tall tale in baseball that former Negro League great James "Cool Papa" Bell was so fast that he could turn off the light switch in his bedroom and be in bed before the room was dark.

Ukyo Shuto might not be quite that fast, but someone might want to have him try it just in case.

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks outfielder’s blazing speed was on display during the first two games of the Japan Series, but he also made his mark at the plate and in center field in an all-around display at Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka that shows he has become much more than a pinch runner.