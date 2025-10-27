Ukyo Shuto had a simple message for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks fans basking in the glow of the team’s blowout victory over the Hanshin Tigers in the Japan Series on Sunday night.

Bottle up that energy and carry it to Koshien Stadium — because it will be needed.

Hanshin fans invaded Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka in large numbers, occupying virtually all of the left field stands during the first two games — a 2-1 Tigers win in Game 1 and a 10-1 rout by the Hawks in Game 2 — and were nearly as loud as the home fans at some points.