Belinda Bencic said she surprised even herself by winning a second title of the season in Tokyo on Sunday, a year after returning to tennis from having a baby.
The Swiss Bencic beat the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-3 in the Pan Pacific Open final, following up her success at the Abu Dhabi Open in February.
Bencic gave birth to a daughter in April last year and returned to the WTA Tour six months later.
