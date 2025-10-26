“Imagine beating South Africa again at Wembley — that’d be iconic. It’d go up with the Coldplay concerts.”

Based on Eddie Jones’ numerous quips and demeanor at National Stadium on Saturday, it’d be tough to guess the Brave Blossoms head coach had just seen his team lose a test match to Australia.

Japan’s record against the Southern Hemisphere powerhouse now stands at six matches and six defeats since the two sides first met in 1975.